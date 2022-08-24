Police Search for Suspect After Man Fatally Stabbed in Neck Near Mag Mile

The search for a suspect continued Wednesday morning after a man was fatally stabbed in the neck during a physical altercation near Chicago's Magnificent Mile, authorities said.
According to police, the stabbing occurred around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in River North on the first block of West Ohio.
The man was stabbed in the neck during a physical altercation with another individual, police said. He was able to travel approximately five blocks to flag down officers near a store in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue.
The man was then transported to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
No suspects were in custody as of early Wednesday morning, according to police.