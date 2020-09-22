Notre Dame's Football Game vs. Wake Forest Postponed After 7 Players Test Positive for COVID-19

Notre Dame’s football game against Wake Forest has been postponed after seven players tested positive for coronavirus this week, the university announced Tuesday.

According to school officials, a total of 94 athletes were tested this week, with seven positive results coming back from those tests. The seven athletes are currently in isolation, and contact tracing efforts are underway at this time.

After consulting with the St. Joseph Department of Health, the football program decided to pause all of its football-related activities until more tests are complete. Currently there are 13 players in isolation, with 10 in quarantine after several players were placed into isolation after last week’s testing.

“With student-athlete health and safety our primary focus, we will continue to follow our prevention protocols and ongoing testing procedures,” head coach Brian Kelly said in a statement. “We managed an increase in positivity rates in August, and the players handled it wonderfully.”

According to officials, the school is working to reschedule Saturday’s game against the Demon Deacons, with a makeup date announcement expected in the future.