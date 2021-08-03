Metro Chicago to Require Proof of COVID Vaccination at Upcoming Concerts, Venue Says

One of Chicago’s iconic music venues is taking matters into its own hands when it comes to new COVID-19 mitigations, requiring all concertgoers to show proof of vaccination and a photo-ID to attend events.

Metro Chicago, located in Chicago’s Lake View neighborhood, made the announcement on its Twitter feed Tuesday afternoon. The venue says that all concertgoers will be required to show proof that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, with their last dose administered at least 14 days prior to the show they are attending.

Customers will also be required to show government-issued photo ID to go along with the proof of vaccination, officials at Metro said.

Unlike at Lollapalooza, where attendees could show proof of a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the show, Metro officials say that a negative test will not be accepted in lieu of proof of vaccination.

“(We are) acting in the best interest of our most vulnerable communities,” officials said in a social media post. “We value our fans more than words can tell, and we greatly appreciate you working with us to ensure the safety of all. Together, we can keep music playing within our walls.”

The music venue is the latest establishment to require proof of vaccination for entry. Gman Tavern, located near Wrigley Field, is also requiring proof of vaccination as of Aug. 3, and still other establishments are requiring that customers wear masks while not actively eating or drinking.