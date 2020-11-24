Map: Your Chance of Encountering the Coronavirus at an Event This New Year's Eve

The best way to avoid spreading or contracting the coronavirus this New Year's Eve is to stay home and avoid large gatherings, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Experts have warned the coronavirus’ third wave may build momentum during the holiday season, starting with Thanksgiving and continuing with Christmas and New Year's Eve as people gather indoors due to colder weather.

It's forcing many Americans to face a risk calculation: cancel plans at the last minute or blow off recommendations and socialize anyways.

Depending on where you are, your chances of encountering someone who has COVID-19 at an event, such as a family gathering, differ greatly.

Your Chances of Encountering the Coronavirus at an Event This New Year's Eve

This map, based on a model by researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology, uses real-time data to show the risk of attending an event given its size and location. The risk level refers to the probability of encountering at least one COVID-19 positive individual, and the model assumes there are at least five times more cases than are being reported.

Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology built a model over the summer that uses real-time data to show the risk of attending an event given its size and location.

The model assumes there are at least five times more cases than are being reported, although it may be higher in places with less available testing. The researchers recommend several measures to reduce spread, including wearing a mask, social distancing and gathering outdoors in small groups.