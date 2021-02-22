Indiana Reports 824 New Coronavirus Cases, 35 Additional Deaths Monday

Health officials in Indiana reported 824 new cases of coronavirus and 35 additional deaths on Monday.

According to the latest data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, the new case numbers bring the state to 656,358 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The newly reported deaths bring the statewide death toll to 11,982, with another 425 deaths currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 43,970 tests were administered, with 5,213 of those tests conducted on new individuals, according to ISDH data. A total of 7,794,765 tests have been conducted on 3,085,554 individuals since the pandemic began, officials say.

Over the last seven days, the state has reported a 4.1% rolling positivity rate on all tests conducted, with a 10.8% positivity rate on individuals who have been tested for the virus.

As of Sunday night, 878 Indiana residents were hospitalized due to the virus, officials said. About 38.5% of ICU beds were available, with 7.5% of ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients, and 80.7% of ventilators were available, according to ISDH.

Health officials also reported Monday that 893,246 residents have received a first dose of vaccine and 440,028 are fully vaccinated. The state administered 3,644 first doses and 3,180 second doses on Sunday, according to ISDH.

Residents 65 and older, as well as health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities and first responders are currently eligible to be vaccinated under Indiana's vaccination plan.