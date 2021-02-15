Indiana Reports 817 New Coronavirus Cases, 19 Additional Deaths Monday

Health officials in Indiana reported 817 new cases of coronavirus and 19 additional deaths on Monday, with more than 10,000 vaccine doses administered the day before as they warned that vaccine appointments scheduled for this week may need to be rescheduled due to weather.

According to the latest data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, the new case numbers bring the state to 649,652 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The newly reported deaths bring the statewide death toll to 11,765, with another 426 deaths currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 16,180 tests were administered to 4,484 Indiana residents, according to ISDH data. A total of 7,573,633 tests have been conducted on 3,053,929 individuals since the pandemic began, officials say.

Over the last seven days, the state has reported a 5.3% positivity rate on all tests conducted, with a 12.6% positivity rate on individuals who have been tested for the virus.

As of Sunday night, 1,066 Indiana residents were hospitalized due to the virus, officials said. About 39.7% of ICU beds were available and 80% of ventilators were available, according to ISDH.

Health officials also reported Monday that 816,758 residents have received a first dose of vaccine, and 336,827 are fully vaccinated. The state administered 6,728 first doses and 4,025 second doses on Sunday for a one-day total of 10,753 doses.

Indiana health officials also warned that vaccine appointments scheduled for this week may need to be rescheduled due to inclement weather impacting clinic operations. Individuals whose appointments may change will be notified via email or text message, officials said, and they can reschedule by calling 211.

Residents 65 and older, as well as health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities and first responders are currently eligible to be vaccinated under Indiana's vaccination plan.