Indiana Reports 688 New Cases of Coronavirus, 5 Additional Deaths

The state reported a 7% rolling positivity rate over the last seven days

Indiana health officials reported 688 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, along with five additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data from the Indiana State Department of Health, Monday's new cases push the total number of coronavirus cases reported statewide to 87,592 since the pandemic began.

A total of 8,092 new individuals were tested for the virus, with more than 13,000 total test results returned to state labs over the last 24 hours. That gives the state a 7% rolling positivity rate over the last seven days.

Indiana, which crossed the 3,000 deaths plateau on Saturday, is now up to 3,008 fatalities attributed to the virus.

According to health department data, 43.9% of the state’s ICU beds remain available for potential use, with 83.7% of ventilators currently available statewide.

