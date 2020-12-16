Indiana Reports 6,283 New Coronavirus Cases, 125 Deaths Wednesday

Health officials in Indiana on Wednesday reported 6,283 new cases of coronavirus and 125 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, the cases reported in the past 24 hours bring the statewide number of cases during the pandemic to 440,850.

The 125 additional deaths Wednesday bring the state’s total number of COVID-19 deaths to 6,781.

Over the last 24 hours, Indiana officials have reported 50,188 new tests for 15,471 individuals. Those tests bring the total number conducted since the pandemic began to 5,050,163.

Over the last seven days, a rolling average of 12.5% of all tests performed in Indiana have come back positive, while 24.5% of residents who have been tested have been diagnosed with the illness. Both figures remained unchanged from Tuesday.

Hospitalizations decreased slightly Wednesday, with 3,192 residents hospitalized due to the virus. That's down from the 3,229 patients hospitalized the day before, and still below the 3,460 that were reported hospitalized on Nov. 30, the high watermark during the pandemic.

Roughly 11.2% of the state’s ICU beds are available, with 39.9% in use by COVID-19 patients, along with 13.6% of the state’s ventilators, leaving 69.8% of ventilators available, according to ISDH.