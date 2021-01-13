Indiana Reports 3,686 New Coronavirus Cases and 59 Additional Deaths Wednesday

Indiana health officials on Wednesday reported 3,686 new coronavirus cases and 59 additional deaths.

The new cases brought statewide totals to 574,119 cases and 8,790 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the ISDH. An additional 373 deaths were reported as probable COVID-19 deaths based on clinical diagnoses in patients without a positive test on record, authorities said.

In the last 24 hours, 45,051 tests have been administered to 10,118 individuals, officials said.

Over the last week, the state has reported a positivity rate of 16.1% on all coronavirus tests, with a seven-day positivity rate of 27% among individual residents tested during that time.

After peaking in late November, hospitalizations have largely continued to decline in Indiana, with 2,484 patients currently hospitalized as a result of the virus, officials say.

Around 25% of the state’s ICU beds are available, with 25.7% of the state’s ICU beds currently in use by COVID-19 patients, according to the ISDH.

Earlier this week, state health officials said the new coronavirus strain was found in Indiana.

The strain was identified through testing at the Indiana Department of Health laboratory and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, officials said, noting that it does not cause more severe infections but is more easily spread.

“It’s common for viruses to mutate, and we are seeing that occur with COVID-19,” State Health Commissioner Kris Box said in a statement. "Because this strain of the virus can be transmitted more easily, it’s more important than ever that Hoosiers continue to wear their masks, practice social distancing, maintain good hygiene and get vaccinated when they are eligible.”