Indiana Reports 2,009 New Cases of Coronavirus, 13 Additional Deaths Monday

Health officials in Indiana confirmed 2,009 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with 13 additional deaths as the state continues to see an influx of new COVID-19 cases.

According to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, Monday's new cases bring the statewide total to 164,581 during the pandemic, with 3,907 deaths attributed to the virus.

Nearly 24,000 new tests were conducted over the last 24 hours, with 9,954 residents tested, according to ISDH data. The new tests kept the state’s seven-day positivity rate at 6.9% for all tests conducted, while the seven-date rate for individuals tested rose to 13.3%.

Hospitalization rates dipped slightly on Monday, dropping to 1,634 after hitting a six-month high on Saturday. Even still, hospitalization rates in Indiana remain on an upward trend, increasing from 963 patients on Oct. 1 to 1,634 on Monday.