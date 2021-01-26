Indiana Reports 1,777 New Coronavirus Cases, 80 Additional Deaths Tuesday

Indiana health officials reported 1,777 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 80 new deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Indiana State Department of Health, the latest report of cases lifted the total number of coronavirus cases to 614,946 statewide since the pandemic began. The deaths reported Tuesday brought the death toll to 9,432, with another 375 currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In all, 25,868 new tests were administered to 5,646 Indiana residents over the last 24 hours, according to the state's latest data.

Indiana's positivity rate continues to drop, according to ISDH data. That number now stands at 9.3% on all tests conducted over the last seven days, on a rolling average. The individual positivity rate, showing the percentage of individuals who have tested positive for the virus over the last week, remains at 17.7%.

According to ISDH, the total number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 was 1,976 statewide as of Monday night.

Currently, 20.7% of intensive care unit beds in Indiana are in use by coronavirus patients, with 33.1% of ICU beds currently available. ISDH data showed 8.9% of ventilators were in use by COVID-19 patients with 75.5% available.