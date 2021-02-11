Indiana Reports 1,762 New Coronavirus Cases, 26 Additional Deaths Thursday

Health officials in Indiana have reported 1,762 new cases of coronavirus, along with 26 additional deaths on Thursday and more than 45,000 vaccine doses administered the day before.

According to the latest data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, the new case numbers bring the state to 645,006 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic. The new deaths bring the statewide death toll to 11,604, with another 423 deaths currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 57,960 tests were administered to 8,990 Indiana residents, according to ISDH data.

Over the last seven days, the state has reported a 6.1% positivity rate on all tests conducted, with a 14% positivity rate on individuals who have been tested for the virus.

As of Wednesday night, 1,226 Indiana residents were hospitalized due to the virus, officials said. About 35.8% of ICU beds were available and 79,4% of ventilators were available, according to ISDH.

Health officials also reported Thursday that 759,992 residents have received a first dose of vaccine, and 279,995 are fully vaccinated. The state administered 23,507 first doses and 21,785 second doses on Wednesday for one-day total of 45,292 doses.

Residents 65 and older, as well as health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities and first responders are currently eligible to be vaccinated under Indiana's vaccination plan.