Indiana Reports 1,445 New Coronavirus Cases, 86 Additional Deaths Friday

Health officials in Indiana reported 1,445 new cases of coronavirus and 86 additional deaths on Friday, with more than 40,000 vaccine doses administered the day before.

According to the latest data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, the new case numbers bring the state to 646,425 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The newly reported deaths bring the statewide death toll to 11,690, with another 427 deaths currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 45,343 tests were administered to 7,378 Indiana residents, according to ISDH data. A total of 7,470,213 tests have been conducted on 3,036,554 individuals since the pandemic began, officials say.

Over the last seven days, the state has reported a 5.8% positivity rate on all tests conducted, with a 13.7% positivity rate on individuals who have been tested for the virus.

As of Thursday night, 1,178 Indiana residents were hospitalized due to the virus, officials said. About 37% of ICU beds were available and 79.3% of ventilators were available, according to ISDH.

Health officials also reported Friday that 779,240 residents have received a first dose of vaccine, and 300,742 are fully vaccinated. The state administered 19,302 first doses and 20,752 second doses on Thursday for one-day total of 40,054 doses.

Residents 65 and older, as well as health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities and first responders are currently eligible to be vaccinated under Indiana's vaccination plan.