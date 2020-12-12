Indiana Officials Report 7,542 New COVID-19 Cases, 85 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Indiana reported more than 7,500 new coronavirus cases and 85 additional deaths attributed to the virus Saturday.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, 7,542 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in the last 24 hours. Those new cases bring the state to 419,536 total confirmed cases during the pandemic.

The additional 85 fatalities bring the state to 6,458 amid the pandemic, with another 300 deaths ruled as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

State officials say 61,111 new coronavirus tests were administered to 20,022 residents over the last 24 hours. The state is reporting a 13.3% positivity rate on all tests conducted over the last seven days, with a 25.7% positivity rate on unique individuals tested for the virus, meaning that 1-in-4 Indiana residents who get tested for the virus are reporting positive test results.

The state’s hospitalization rates continued their slow descent on Saturday, with 3,141 coronavirus patients currently hospitalized. Of those, 2,756 are confirmed COVID-19 cases, with another 385 ruled as “probable” cases pending a confirmed test result.

Officials say 42.1% of the state’s ICU beds are in use by COVID-19 patients, with 22.3% of the state’s ICU beds currently available for use in the event of a patient surge.

According to current figures, positivity rates around the state are beginning to climb, putting more counties into the “red” category that the state uses to determine spread of the virus. In NBC 5’s viewing area, three Indiana counties are currently in that category, including Lake County, where 677 new cases per 100,000 residents are being reported each week, along with a 17.86% positivity rate.

In Newton County, 514 new cases per 100,000 residents are being reported, with a 19.24% positivity rate over the last week. In Jasper County, 864 new cases per 100,000 residents are being reported, with a 19.67% positivity rate in the county.