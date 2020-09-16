Indiana Officials Report 624 New Cases of Coronavirus, 12 Additional Deaths Wednesday

Indiana health officials reported 624 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, along with 12 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new cases bring the state’s total to 107,809 cases of the virus since the pandemic began. The 12 deaths reported Wednesday bring the state’s total number of fatalities to 3,247 with another 225 "probable" deaths.

Health officials say 7,448 new individuals were tested over the last 24 hours, with more than 14,000 total tests conducted during that time. With Wednesday's new tests, the state’s 7-day positivity rate among all tests dropped to 4.7%. The rate among unique individuals, however, was at 6.8%.

In all, 1,770,032 individuals have been tested during the pandemic.

The state’s hospitalization numbers continue to hold fairly steady, as 39% of the state’s intensive care unit beds remain available, along with 81.3% of the state’s ventilators.