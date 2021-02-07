Indiana Officials Report 1,764 New Coronavirus Cases, 55 Additional Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Indiana have reported 1,764 new cases of coronavirus, along with 55 additional deaths Sunday.

According to the latest data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, Sunday’s new case numbers bring the state to 639,711 COVID cases during the pandemic. Sunday’s new deaths bring the state to 11,401 total, with another 416 deaths currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 48,607 tests were administered to 8,459 Indiana residents, according to ISDH data.

Over the last seven days, the state has reported a 6.8% positivity rate on all tests conducted, with a 15.1% positivity rate on individuals who have been tested for the virus.

As of Sunday at midnight, 1,287 Indiana residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That is the lowest number of hospitalizations the state has seen since Oct. 12.

The state is making progress at the county level, with Lake County showing decreasing numbers in terms of new cases, with 182 new cases reported per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, and an 8.67% positivity rate.

Porter County is showing similar progress, with 165 new cases per 100,000 residents and a 9.49% positivity rate in the last seven days.