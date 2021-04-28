indiana coronavirus

Indiana COVID-19 Hospitalizations Highest Since Mid-February

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached their highest level since mid-February following a weekslong general upward trend that began in late March.

The Indiana Department of Health's latest COVID-19 tracking update showed that Indiana's hospitals were treating 955 people for coronavirus illnesses as of Monday. That's the highest level since they had 966 COVID-19 patients on Feb. 17.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Indiana's COVID-19 hospitalizations had dropped below 600 for several days in middle to late March, reaching a recent low of 548 patients on March 21. But those hospitalizations have since increased about 74%, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

Local

JB Pritzker 46 mins ago

Pritzker Signs Expansive Health Care Access, Equity Proposal

Luis Robert 58 mins ago

White Sox Place Luis Robert on IL Because of Flu-Like Symptoms

Indiana's daily average of coronavirus-related deaths, meanwhile, has remained below 10 since mid-March after peaking at more than 100 a day in December. As of Monday, Indiana's daily average of coronavirus-related deaths stood at four.

The state health department reported Tuesday that another 13 Hoosiers had died from COVID-19, pushing Indiana’s pandemic death toll to 13,293 confirmed or presumed coronavirus-related deaths.

The department said Hoosiers can receive either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine through Thursday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and, starting Wednesday, at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, where a daily mass vaccination clinic will continue through June 2.

“Providing options at these sites can help people who might be on the fence make that life-saving choice to get vaccinated and help us all put this pandemic behind us,” state health commissioner Dr. Kris Box said in a statement.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

indiana coronaviruscoronavirusCoronavirus Indianaindiana covidCOVID Indiana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us