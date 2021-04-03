Indiana COVID: 1,159 New COVID Cases, 5 Additional Deaths, 46K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Saturday reported 1,159 new cases of coronavirus and five additional deaths in the last 24 hours, along with more than 46,000 vaccinations.

According to the latest numbers published by the Indiana State Department of Health, the new cases bring the state to 689,965 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

The new death lifts the state's death toll to 12,667 fatalities. Another 407 deaths are currently being classified as probable COVID-19 fatalities, the state says.

In the last 24 hours, 33,657 tests have been administered, with 5,320 of those on new individuals. A total of 9,008,225 tests have been performed on 3,272,565 individuals since the pandemic began, officials say.

Over the last seven days, the state has reported a rolling average 4.1% positivity rate on all tests and a 10.5% positivity rate on individuals tested.

Currently there are 681 Indiana residents hospitalized because of the coronavirus. According to state data, 6.1% of the state’s ICU beds and 1.6% of the state's ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

The state reported 46,063 combined first, second and single doses of the vaccine administered in the last 24 hours. That brings the state's number of vaccinations so far to 2,973,749, with a total of 1,223,085 people now fully vaccinated.