Illinois State Fair 2021 Theme Officially Announced

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the Illinois and DuQuoin State Fairs theme Thursday, sending a message of unity after a more than year-long fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the State Fairs will showcase the theme "One Illinois," which the governor said is aimed at uniting Illinoisans after the events were cancelled last summer due to COVID-19.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic demanded a temporary pause to the State Fairs, communities across the state will once again have a chance to come together as 'One Illinois' this August to celebrate our number one industry and the people that keep us all going," Pritzker said.

Both the Illinois and DuQuoin State Fairs will be hosting onsite mobile vaccination clinics, which will house the COVID vaccine to anyone at the events wanting to receive a dose.

“I am very much looking forward to the Illinois State Fair,” Pritzker said. “We’ve obviously been doing all the planning that’s necessary for it. Barring some highly unusual event that would prevent a large gathering….I think we’re gonna have a lot of fun this summer.”

Ticket packs for the State Fair in Springfield are currently on sale, with several big-name artists set to hit the stage this summer. Comedian Gabriel Iglesias will perform on Aug. 14, while country stars Toby Keith and Chris Young will perform at the fair on Aug. 15 and 17, respectively.

Live racing will also return to the State Fair on Aug. 21 and 22, according to Ticketmaster’s website.

En Vogue, REO Speedwagon, Ludacris and Ron White are among the performers who will take the stage at the Du Quoin State Fair, which is set to take place between Aug. 27 and Sept. 6.