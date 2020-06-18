Illinois Reports Nearly 600 New Coronavirus Cases, 55 Additional Deaths Thursday

Health officials in Illinois reported 593 new cases of coronavirus statewide Thursday, along with 55 additional deaths.

The new cases bring the statewide total since the pandemic began to 134,778 cases and 6,537 deaths.

The state also reported 25,504 total test specimens returned to state labs in the last 24 hours. That comes one day after Illinois saw the highest single-day testing total since the pandemic began with more than 29,000. The latest increase lifts the state to 1,283,832 tests conducted.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate is still dropping, standing at three percent according to new figures from the department of public health.