Illinois Reports Highest Daily Number of Coronavirus Cases in More Than a Month

Illinois health officials reported an additional 1,300 coronavirus cases on Friday - the highest number of coronavirus cases reported in a single day since June 2.

Specifically, 1,317 new cases were announced by the Illinois Department of Public Health, bringing the total for the pandemic so far to 151,767.

Thursday, July 9, on which 1,018 new cases were reported, and Friday are the only two days since June 5 that have seen more than 1,000 new cases.

According to the Department of Public Health, there were also 25 additional deaths Friday, which puts the state’s confirmed fatality count at 7,144.

Illinois also reported an additional 32,987 new tests within a 24-hour period, bumping up the statewide total to 1,911,743.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 2.9 percent, according to state leaders.

Even with the uptick in numbers, state health officials have reported positive trends in cases and testing capabilities.

As of Friday, 1,436 people in the state were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 306 people were in the ICU and 155 were on ventilators.