Illinois Reports 738 New Coronavirus Cases, 14 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Illinois confirmed 738 new cases of coronavirus, along with 14 additional deaths Monday afternoon.

According to data available from the Illinois Department of Public Health, that number of deaths is the lowest in a single day since March 30, when seven total fatalities were reported. It marks the second day in a row of low death totals, as 15 additional fatalities were reported on Sunday.

Of those deaths, 12 were reported in Cook County, including a woman in her 30s and two men in their 40s, along with one death each in DuPage and Perry counties.

In all, 142,461 cases of coronavirus have been reported statewide in 101 of Illinois’ 102 counties.

Over the last 24 hours, laboratories in Illinois reported 26,918 new specimens, bringing the statewide total to 1,571,896 since the pandemic began.

Those numbers add up to a 2.7 percent positivity rate over the last seven days, according to IDPH officials.