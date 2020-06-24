Illinois Reports 715 New Coronavirus Cases, 64 Additional Deaths Wednesday

Illinois’ positivity rate on coronavirus test results ticked up slightly on Wednesday, as the state reported 715 new coronavirus cases and 64 additional confirmed deaths.

According to state health officials, the positivity rate over the last seven days moved up slightly on Wednesday, settling at 3 percent. In previous days that rate had been at 2 percent, but with a slight increase in positive tests over the last 24 hours, the number moved back up.

In all, 138,540 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Illinois, along with 6,770 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, Illinois laboratories have reported receipt of 29,331 test specimens, nearly setting a new record for single-day test results. A total of 1,428,841 tests have been conducted statewide since the pandemic began.

The state’s overall positivity rate on tests conducted since the pandemic began did dip slightly again on Wednesday, and now stands at approximately 9.7 percent.