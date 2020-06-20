Illinois Reports 634 New Coronavirus Cases, 45 Additional Deaths Saturday

Health officials in Illinois reported 634 new cases of coronavirus statewide Saturday, along with 45 additional deaths.

The new cases bring the statewide total since the pandemic began to 136,104 cases and 6,625 deaths.

The state also reported 25,965 total test specimens returned to state labs in the last 24 hours. The latest increase lifts the state to 1,336,968 tests conducted.

Health officials said the age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate is still dropping, standing at three percent according to new figures from the department of public health.