Illinois Reports 6,222 New Coronavirus Cases as Positivity Rate Climbs

Illinois saw another increase in its seven-day positivity rate on Monday, as the state saw 6,222 new cases of coronavirus reported within the last 24 hours.

The new cases lifted Illinois' rolling seven-day positivity rate rise from 8% to 8.1%, the highest mark the state has seen since late May when the state was on its way down from its first coronavirus cases peak.

In all, 423,502 cases of the virus have been reported statewide since the pandemic began.

According to officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state also reported 20 additional deaths Monday, bringing the statewide total to 9,810 deaths related to the virus.

The state says 68,118 test results have been returned to state labs in the last 24 hours, with 7,876,421 total tests performed during the pandemic.

Along with the increases in cases and positivity rates, the state has also seen a continued rise in hospitalizations due to the virus. According to IDPH data, 3,371 residents are currently hospitalized because of the virus, the highest number in that category since May 30. Of those patients, 722 are currently in intensive care units and 298 are on ventilators.

Monday also marked an important day in Region 6, where enhanced mitigations took effect.