Illinois Reports 6,190 New Coronavirus Cases, 85 Deaths

Illinois health officials reported 6,190 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with 85 additional deaths as the number of tests conducted in the previous 24 hours remained low over the holiday weekend compared to the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has reported a total of 726,304 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began and 12,278 deaths attributed to the virus.

A total of 66,980 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, IDPH said. That marked the fourth consecutive day of testing in the 60,000 to 80,000 range when that daily number was in the six-figure range in days and weeks before the Thanksgiving holiday.

In all, the state has performed 10,497,998 tests since the pandemic began, officials said.

The state’s positivity rate was at 10.2% on all tests conducted, up a tenth of a point from the day before. In the last seven days, the positivity rate for individuals tested for the virus now stands at 12.2%, which increased by the same margin.

A total of 5,849 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide as of Sunday night, officials said. Of those patients, 1,217 were using ICU beds, authorities say, and 715 were on ventilators.