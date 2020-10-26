Illinois Reports 4,729 New Cases of Coronavirus, 17 Additional Deaths Monday

Illinois health officials reported 4,729 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with 17 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

Monday’s new cases mark the fifth time in the last six days that the state has reported more than 4,000 new cases of the virus. The new numbers bring the statewide total to 378,985 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

The 17 new fatalities bring the state’s death toll to 9,522, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

A total of 57,264 new tests were performed over the last 24 hours, with 7,326,216 performed during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate, on a steady rise for nearly all of October, increased to 6.3%, the highest it has been since early June.

Hospitalizations remain high in the state, with 2,638 patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of those patients, 589 are in intensive care units, while 238 are currently on ventilators.

Two Illinois regions will soon be under new coronavirus restrictions as rising metrics triggered the state's mitigation plan.

Region 10, which holds all but Chicago in Cook County, will see the suspension of indoor dining and bar service, among other limitations, put in place Wednesday as the area becomes the first in Illinois to trigger the state's mitigation plan in multiple metrics simultaneously.

Region 4, known as the Metro East region, will also see the return of increased restrictions just days after such rules were lifted in the southern Illinois area.

"Region 4 has had a 7-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8 percent or above for three consecutive days. Region 10 has had eight consecutive days of increases in test positivity and seven days of increased hospital admissions making it the first region in the state to meet the metrics for additional mitigations in this way and surpass warning levels in two categories simultaneously," Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office said in a release.