Illinois Reports 1,612 New Coronavirus Cases, 8 Additional Deaths

Marking a sharp drop, the state reported just 36,155 new test results Monday, far below the previous five days, which each saw more than 50,000 tests

The state of Illinois reported more than 1,600 new cases of coronavirus and eight additional fatalities in the last 24 hours, public health officials announced Monday.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has now reported a total of 221,790 cases throughout Illinois since the pandemic began earlier this year.

The eight additional fatalities bring the state’s total number of deaths related to the virus to 7,888.

Marking a sharp drop, the state reported just 36,155 new test results Monday, far below the previous five days, which each saw more than 50,000 tests turned in to state labs. Those test results bring the state’s total to 3,740,191 tests during the pandemic.

After rising throughout last week, the statewide seven-day positivity rate held steady at 4.2% on Monday after peaking at 4.4% on Aug. 19.

