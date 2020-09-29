Illinois Reports 1,362 New Coronavirus Cases, 23 Additional Deaths Tuesday

Illinois health officials reported 1,362 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, along with 23 additional deaths statewide related to the virus.

Tuesday’s metrics bring the state’s total number of coronavirus cases to 291,001 and the total number of fatalities to 8,637.

Health officials reported slightly higher testing numbers Monday with 45,624 specimens collected by labs throughout the state. In all, 5,566,276 tests have been performed in the state since the pandemic began.

Since declining below 3.5% last week, the state’s seven-day positivity rate has been trending upward, now at 3.6% Tuesday.

As of midnight, 1,535 individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Illinois, with 363 patients currently in intensive care unit beds. A total of 151 patients are currently on ventilators in the state.