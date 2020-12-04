Illinois Reports 10,526 New Coronavirus Cases and 148 Deaths

Illinois health officials on Friday reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases, lifting the total number of cases to more than 770,000 statewide, along with an additional 148 deaths.

The 10,526 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases reported Friday lifted the total number of cases to 770,088 since the pandemic began, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Friday's metrics marked the third time in the last four days that the state has reported daily new cases in the five-figure range.

The 148 deaths reported Friday brought the death toll to 12,974, according to IDPH. Illinois saw its largest one-day death toll ever reported in a 24-hour period on Wednesday, with 238 fatalities, followed by 192 deaths on Thursday, which matched the now second highest single-day record set during the first wave of the pandemic on May 13.

A total of 112,634 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, IDPH said. In all, the state has performed 10,918,998 tests since the pandemic began, officials said.

The state’s average rolling positivity rate on all tests conducted declined slightly to 10.3% on Friday, from 10.4% Thursday and 10.6% on Wednesday, after that figure increased earlier in the week. In the last seven days, the average positivity rate for individuals tested for the virus stands at 12.1%, which was down 12.3% on Thursday and 12.5% the day before.

A total of 5,453 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide as of Thursday night, officials said. Of those patients, 1,153 were using ICU beds, authorities say, and 703 were on ventilators.