Illinois Passes 6,000 Coronavirus-Related Deaths, Confirms 797 New Cases of Virus

More than 6,000 people in Illinois have passed away due to coronavirus complications, as the state reported 95 additional deaths and 797 cases of the virus on Tuesday.

With the new deaths, Illinois’ total fatality count now stands at 6,018 since the pandemic began. A total of 129,212 cases of the virus have been confirmed statewide, with all but one Illinois county reporting confirmed cases.

Laboratories statewide have reported 20,309 total coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s total number of tests to 1,079,182. The state’s positivity rate also continued its dramatic decrease, with the seven-day rate now standing at just four percent, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Illinois has seen a dramatic drop in new cases of the virus in recent days, with fewer than 700 new cases reported on Monday, the lowest single-day increase in cases since late March. The state also reported 23 new deaths on Monday, the lowest single-day increase since early April.

Those numbers come as the state continues to evaluate whether it can move into Phase Four of the “Restore Illinois” plan later this month. Currently all four healthcare regions statewide are eligible to move forward according to available metrics on cases, positivity rate and hospitalizations, but advances are needing to be made in contact tracing to guarantee the state will move forward in its plan.