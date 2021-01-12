Illinois Officials Report 6,642 New Coronavirus Cases, 117 Additional Deaths Tuesday

Illinois health officials have reported 6,642 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state on Tuesday, along with 117 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Monday's new cases bring the state to 1,040,168 confirmed and probable cases of the virus since the pandemic began, along with 17,743 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 93,491 new test results have been returned to state laboratories, bringing the statewide testing total to 14,263,477.

According to a press release from IDPH, the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate on all tests performed dropped to 7.5%, while the positivity rate on unique individuals tested now stands at 8.6% during that time.

Hospitalizations increased slightly Monday, with 3,553 patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of those patients, 757 are currently in intensive care units, while 409 are on ventilators.

As numbers decline in some regions, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has indicated that Tier 3 mitigations could be rolled back beginning this week in areas that are hitting key benchmarks in hospitalizations, hospital bed availability and positivity rate.

Pritzker is also pushing for more federal help in acquiring doses of two approved coronavirus vaccines, rolling out plans to initiate Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan once a sufficient number of health care workers and long-term care workers and residents have received the shots.