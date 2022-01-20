Illinois Driver Services Facilities Reopen Monday After COVID Surge Caused Closure

Illinois driver services facilities and Secretary of State departments will reopen Monday for in-person transactions, officials announced Thursday, after locations statewide closed due to elevated COVID-19 cases.

Driver service facilities across Illinois have been closed since Jan. 3, though online services have remained open on the Illinois Secretary of State website, Secretary of State Jesse White said in a news release.

“The health and safety of employees and the public is our top priority,” said White. “Masks and social distancing will be required as we safely reopen all offices and Driver Services facilities.”

Driver service facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will reopen on Tuesday, White added.

The Drivers and Vehicles Services hotline phone number will continue to remain open at 800-252-8980.

Select Commercial Driver's License facilities reopened for in-person transactions on Jan. 18, including locations in Rockford, Springfield and Marion.

Until facilities reopen Monday, Illinois residents are reminded that they can visit the Secretary of State's website for online services, including:

Renewing a license plate sticker

Renewing a driver's license or ID card for those who qualify (residents can call 217-785-1424 to confirm eligibility or to receive a PIN number)

Obtaining duplicate driver's licenses or ID cards

Obtaining a driver's record abstract

White reminded that all driver's license and ID card expiration dates have been extended to March 31, 2022. The extension does not apply to commercial driver's licenses and CDL learner's permits, which will expire Jan. 31, 2022.