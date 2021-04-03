illinois coronavirus

Illinois COVID: 2,839 New COVID Cases, 13 Deaths, 145K Vaccinations

More than 2.5 million COVID tests have been administered in Illinois

Health officials in Illinois on Saturday reported more than 2,839 new coronavirus cases and 13 additional deaths, along with more than 145,000 vaccinations in the past 24 hours.

According to figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the 2,839 new confirmed and probable COVID cases reported in the last day brought the state’s total to 1,254,185 cases since the pandemic began last year.

The 24 new deaths lifted the state's death toll to 21,361 fatalities related to the virus, according to health officials.

In the last 24 hours, state health officials say 62,694 test specimens were returned to state laboratories, bringing the statewide total to 20,562,496 tests performed.

According to health officials, the seven-day positivity rate on all tests currently stands at 3.8% while the positivity rate for individuals tested stands at 4.3%.

As of Thursday evening, 1,426 Illinois residents were hospitalized due to the virus. Of those patients, 325 were in ICU beds and 132 were on ventilators.

A total of 145,315 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours, IDPH said. The latest figures brought the rolling seven-day average for daily vaccinations to 110,057.

In all, Illinois has received 7,784,215 doses of the vaccine and, of those, a total of 6,188,607 have been administered across the state.

