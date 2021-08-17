Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Vaccine Booster Doses, What We Know About Variants

Federal health officials are expected to soon recommend a COVID vaccine booster shot for all as the delta variant continues to spread.

Meanwhile, every county in Illinois except one is seeing "substantial" or "high" community transmission of COVID-19, placing nearly the entire state in the category in which everyone over the age of 2 should resume wearing a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

And as cases of the delta variant continue to raise concerns across the U.S., the latest variant to take hold in the country, many are wondering what other variants are out there and which should we be concerned about?

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Chicago Travel Advisory: City to Update List of States as COVID Cases Continue to Rise

Chicago is set to update its travel advisory Tuesday, one week after adding 12 more states to the list recommending that unvaccinated people entering the city from those areas test negative for COVID-19 or quarantine upon arrival.

The 12 new states added last week include: Idaho, North Carolina, Washington, Oregon, California, New Mexico, Montana, Delaware, New York, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

The addition brought the total number of states on the advisory to 31, along with two territories, marking the first time since April that the advisory has had more states over the threshold than under, the Chicago Department of Public Health reported.

Read more here.

US Expected to Recommend COVID Boosters for All 8 Months After 2nd Dose

U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country.

Federal health officials have been actively looking at whether extra shots for the vaccinated would be needed as early as this fall, reviewing case numbers in the U.S. as well as the situation in other countries such as Israel, where preliminary studies suggest the vaccine’s protection against serious illness dropped among those vaccinated in January.

Read more here.

All Counties in Illinois Except 1 Seeing ‘Substantial' or ‘High' COVID Transmission and Should Mask Indoors, CDC Says

Every county in Illinois except one is seeing "substantial" or "high" community transmission of COVID-19, placing nearly the entire state in the category in which everyone over the age of 2 should resume wearing a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status, federal health officials say.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance late last month to recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks in indoor settings again in areas of the U.S. that are seeing "substantial" or "high" transmission of COVID-19.

As of Saturday, 101 of Illinois’ 102 counties were experiencing either “substantial” or “high” levels of community transmission, triggering the recommendation to mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The only county still in the "moderate" transmission level is Stark County, with 98 counties - including every county in the Chicago area - seeing "high" transmission and just three in the "substantial" transmission range: Putnam, Lee and Whiteside counties, all west of the Chicago area.

Read more here.

Who Can Get COVID Booster Shots and When Can They Get Them? Here's What to Know

With COVID booster shots now approved for some people with compromised immune systems, who can get the shots and when?

U.S. regulators authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for people with compromised immune systems last week.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel also recommended the extra shot Friday.

Here's what we know so far.

Eligible for a Third COVID-19 Shot? Here's Where to Get One in the Chicago Area

COVID-19 booster shots have been approved for millions of Americans who are especially vulnerable because of organ transplants, certain cancers and other disorders.

Immunocompromised patients make up roughly 2.7% of the U.S. adult population and 44% of hospitalized breakthrough infections, where someone gets infected even after they’ve been fully vaccinated. Small studies also suggest, according to the CDC, that immunocompromised people are more likely to transmit the virus to household contacts.

The CDC recommends people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems receive an additional vaccine dose at least 28 days after their second dose.

Following the announcement Friday, federal health officials said booster shots "could start being administered immediately." Since then, multiple retail chains have started offering third doses nationwide, including in the Chicago area.

Here's where qualified individuals can receive a third dose and what else you need to know.

Illinois Senate President Recovering From ‘Breakthrough' COVID Case

Illinois Senate President Don Harmon tested positive for a “mild breakthrough” case of COVID-19 and was recovering from symptoms, his office announced Monday.

The Democrat from Oak Park was vaccinated in the spring. He began experiencing symptoms late last week, self-isolated and tested positive, according to a statement. His office said “contact tracing was implemented.”

“I’m even more grateful to be vaccinated, given how mild my symptoms have been," Harmon said in a statement. “I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and also to not let their guard down as we try to get back to normal.”

Read more here.

$100K Illinois Vaccine Lottery Winners Chosen From Chicago and St. Charles

Three winners were chosen Monday during the seventh $100,000 drawing of Illinois' COVID vaccine lottery.

The winners, two located in Chicago, and one in St. Charles, will be notified by the Illinois Department of Public Health by phone or email. Each will be awarded a $100,000 cash prize.

"Illinoisans from those cities and counties should keep their phones on and check their emails regularly to find out if they’ve won," IDPH said in a statement.

Health officials will call from 312-814-3524 and/or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov.

Read more here.

Vaccine Mandates and Passports: Will They Come to Illinois?

With cities in parts of the U.S. implementing a COVID vaccine requirement for certain activities, could Chicago and Illinois follow suit?

New York City will begin requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday for anyone wanting to partake in much of public life — dining indoors at restaurants, working out at a gym, visiting a stadium or strolling through a museum. While the new requirement goes into effect Tuesday, enforcement won't begin until Sept. 13.

Other cities, including San Francisco, followed New York's move in taking more aggressive measures against the pandemic.

People who want to go into bars, restaurants, gyms, music halls or other indoor venues in New Orleans will also soon have to show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus or a recent negative test.

So what does that mean for Chicago and Illinois?

Here's what we know.

Delta, Lambda, Gamma: Here's a Breakdown of COVID Variants and What We Know So Far

As cases of the delta variant continue to raise concerns across the U.S., the latest variant to take hold in the country, many are wondering what other variants are out there and which should we be concerned about?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, variants of the coronavirus were expected. But some variants seem to spread more easily and quickly than others, according to the CDC, which may lead to more cases of COVID-19.

Variants are categorized as "variants of interest," "variants of concern" and "variants of high consequence."

So which variants are being tracked so far? In the U.S. and around the globe, there are currently four variants labeled "variants of concern" by the CDC and the World Health Organization.

Here's what we know.

Cook County Health Requires Employees to Receive COVID Vaccines as ‘Condition of Employment'

Officials with Cook County Health have announced that all employees will be required to receive COVID-19 vaccines, saying that the move is “simply the right thing to do” amid a delta variant-driven surge in cases.

The announcement was made Monday in a message to employees. Israel Rocha, CEO of Cook County Health, says that all team members will be required to receive the vaccine by Oct. 1, and that employees who aren’t compliant by that date could potentially lose their jobs.

Read more here.

Coronavirus in Illinois: 21,334 New COVID Cases, 92 Deaths, 215K Vaccinations in the Past Week

Illinois health officials on Friday reported 21,334 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, along with 92 additional deaths and more than 215,000 new vaccine doses administered.

In all, 1,457,687 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began. The additional deaths reported this week bring the state to 23,594 confirmed COVID fatalities.

See the latest COVID-19 data for Illinois.

Chicago Public Schools to Require COVID Vaccinations for All Employees

Chicago Public Schools will require COVID vaccinations for all employees, the district announced Friday.

The requirement, which comes just days before the district's Aug. 30 start date, includes school-based teachers and staff, central office, regular vendors and network employees, and all other Board employees, unless they qualify for a medical or religious exemption.

Under the new policy, all staff will be required to submit proof of full vaccination by Oct. 15, unless they have an approved religious or medical exemption. Those who have not already reported to the district that they are fully vaccinated must be tested once a week at a minimum until Oct. 15 or until proof of vaccination is submitted. Staff with a documented exemption will need to be tested for the remainder of the year.

Full details here.

Demand For COVID-19 Tests Skyrockets in August, Data Shows

Pierce Howard and Hannah Loessberg said they’ve waited hours to get a COVID-19 test in the recent summer heat.

“We, one time, had to wait two hours in this super long line down the street,” said Howard.

Innovative Express Care-Diversey in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood is halting walk-in appointments because of the high demand. In June, the facility was seeing around 70 patients per day. Fast forward to August, a spokeswoman said that number has skyrocketed to an average of 850 patients per day.

The uptick in testing demand has forced Physician’s Immediate Care to hire more staff, adjust staff schedules and extend hours.

Read more here.

New Mom in Chicago Pushes For Pregnant Women to Receive COVID Vaccine

As the city of Chicago was in the middle of a second surge of the pandemic, mother Kate Lemere found herself in an unprecedented position.

“I found out I was pregnant in November,” Lemere said. “I got my first shot in my second trimester and second shot in my third. And of course, I thought to myself, if something happens how will I cope? But that same thought worked for the other side of the coin, what if I contract COVID-19 when I’m pregnant?”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging pregnant women to get vaccinated, as hospitals across the country see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be becoming seriously ill with the virus.

Read her full story.

Suburban School to Comply With Mask Mandate After State Revokes Status

A private school in Elmhurst that considered beginning the school year with optional masking said it will comply with the state’s mandate on face coverings in the classroom, after the Illinois State Board of Education sent a letter to the school removing its recognition status.

Read more here.

203 Lollapalooza Attendees Later Tested Positive for COVID, Chicago's Top Doctor Says

A total of 203 people who attended Lollapalooza have since confirmed to health officials that they later tested positive for COVID-19, Chicago's top doctor said Thursday.

After an estimated 385,000 people attended the festival, a total of 58 Chicago residents, 138 non-Chicago Illinois residents and seven out-of-state residents have since tested positive, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said at a news conference in which she said there was "no evidence" that Lollapalooza was a superspreader event.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady detailed information on COVID-19 cases tied to Lollapalooza.

Read more here.