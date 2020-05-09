Illinois Coronavirus Updates: State Reports More Nursing Home Deaths

More than 1,500 people have died in Illinois nursing homes since the coronavirus pandemic began, officials say.

The deaths account for 48 percent of the total COVID-19 fatalities in the state, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Elsewhere, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that four companies throughout the city will produce one million cloth face masks for vulnerable populations in the city. The news comes as Illinois continues enforcement on a new order mandating that all residents wear face masks while in areas where proper social distancing is impossible.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis today (May 9):

Officials Report More Than 470 New Coronavirus Deaths at Illinois Nursing Homes

The state of Illinois reported 471 additional deaths in state nursing homes as a result of coronavirus complications.

Those new deaths bring the state to 1,553 deaths associated with the disease at long-term care facilities. More than 11,400 cases of the virus have been reported in those facilities since the pandemic began.

Chicago Companies to Produce One Million New Cloth Masks

As part of the city’s efforts to protect vulnerable residents, four businesses have been selected to produce one million reusable cloth masks, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Saturday.

The businesses will contribute 250,000 of the masks to aldermanic offices throughout the city, and 750,000 to a task force dedicated to racial equality in the city.