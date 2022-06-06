Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Quarantine and Isolation Rules, Travel Advisory Update

As COVID cases continue to rise in Illinois, what do you need to know if you test positive or were exposed to someone who has?

The rise in cases comes amid the start of summer vacations, with Chicago's travel advisory recently updated.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

COVID Isolation Guidance: What Steps to Take Once You Test Positive

COVID-19 cases have risen across Illinois within the past month, and most recently, the number of counties at a "high" risk level status increased for yet another week.

For those who contract COVID, there may be uncertainty and plenty of questions. For instance, how long you should isolate, and when will you know it's time to end your isolation period? Furthermore, is testing required to get out of isolation?

Here's the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

COVID Quarantine Rules: How Long to Isolate, Symptoms to Watch for

As more Illinois counties reach a "high" community level for COVID, people are asking what to do if they've been exposed to or test positive for the virus.

If you were exposed, when could symptoms start, how long are you contagious, how long should you quarantine for and when is the best time test?

Here's a breakdown.

Chicago Travel Advisory Update: COVID Safety Measures Advised in 7% of US

Chicagoans who visit parts of the U.S. categorized as medium or high COVID-19 community levels by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID, according to the city's updated travel advisory.

The Chicago Department of Public Health on Friday said 7.4% of U.S. counties were listed at either a medium or high community level, citing the latest classifications from the CDC.

Paxlovid Antiviral COVID Pill: Eligibility, Side Effects and Effectiveness

With a rise in COVID-19 metrics, several Chicago-area counties have entered a "high" alert level under guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And, according to the CDC, a new subvariant of omicron is the dominant strain of COVID in the U.S., with BA.2.12.1 responsible for nearly 59% of new cases over the last week.

As more cases are reported and the illness continues to spread, many are asking questions about Pfizer's new Paxlovid antiviral COVID-19 pill.

Coronavirus in Illinois: 32K New Cases, 47 Deaths in Last Week With 19 Counties at High Level

Illinois health officials reported 32,605 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 47 additional deaths, marking slight declines in cases from seven days prior as 19 counties across the state reach a "high" community level of COVID.

The previous week, the state reported 36,843 new cases and 45 deaths. The week before that, the state reported 40,193 new cases and 56 deaths were reported.

19 Illinois Counties at 'High' Alert Level for COVID, Some in Chicago Area Drop to Medium

Nineteen Illinois counties, including several in the Chicago area, are now under a “high community level” for COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of counties at the "high" level marks an increase from last week's 15, but some Chicago-area counties that were under a high alert level last week have since dropped down to medium.

COVID Vaccines for Kids Under 5: When Could Shots Begin? The Latest Timing

With federal regulators set to decide whether or not they plan to authorize COVID vaccines for kids under the age 5 this month, when might parents expect shots to begin?

Families have been for a chance to protect the nation’s littlest kids as highly contagious omicron subvariants continue to spread.

The nation’s 18 million children under 5 are the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination.

How Long Are You Protected After Getting COVID and Can You Get COVID Twice?

If you recently contracted COVID, how long are you protected and are you at risk of getting the virus again?

The question has been asked since the start of the pandemic, but as the virus continues to mutate, the answers have changed.

Omicron, for example, led to a major shift in "natural immunity," with many who had previously been infected susceptible to reinfection with the new version of the virus.

Now, as omicron makes up nearly all U.S. COVID cases, it's a question of how protection from one version of omicron will work against newer subvariants.

How Long Do COVID Symptoms Last? Here's What We Know So Far

For those who test positive for COVID and experience symptoms, how long could they last?

With COVID cases rising in Illinois and parts of the U.S., local health officials have issued warnings to take precautions, particularly in areas where transmission risk is increasing.

But for those who experience symptoms, the length of time they could last remains unclear.

How Accurate Are At-Home COVID Tests? Here's What to Know

If you think you were exposed to COVID or might have it, how accurate are the results of an at-home test?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "positive results from self-tests are highly reliable."

Negative results, however, may not rule out infection, particularly in those with COVID-19 symptoms, the CDC states.

"If it's positive, it's positive, like we don't worry about false positives," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Thursday.

How Long Can You Test Positive for COVID Following Infection?

If you test positive for COVID, how long could that last?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some people who contract COVID-19 can have detectable virus for up to three months, but that doesn't mean they are contagious.

When it comes to testing, however, the PCR tests are more likely to continue picking up the virus following infection.

