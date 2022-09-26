Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Alert Levels, Bivalent Booster Shot Latest

Chicago and Cook County are now in a new COVID community level, but could another shift be happening?

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Where to Get Updated COVID Booster, Eligibility, Possible Side Effects and More

For the vast majority of the pandemic, up until early September, COVID-19 vaccines targeted the original coronavirus strain, even as wildly different mutants emerged. Vaccines continued to show effective protection, even regarding different strains, and now, experts hope the newest shots can go even further and provide additional protection.

Known as "bivalent" vaccines, the updated doses contain half the original vaccine recipe and half protection against the newest omicron versions, BA.4 and BA.5.

Chicago, Cook County Move From ‘Medium' to ‘Low' COVID Community Level

Following improvements in COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations, both Chicago and Cook County have shifted from a "medium" to "low" COVID community level status for the first time in months, according to health officials.

As of Friday, all Chicago-area counties in Illinois are listed at "low" community level status, a marked improvement from weeks earlier, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Coronavirus in Illinois: 17K New Cases, 62 Deaths Reported in Last Week

Illinois health officials reported 17,373 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 62 additional deaths, marking a decrease in cases from a week prior, as three counties within the state remain at a "high" community level for COVID-19.

The previous week, Illinois reported 17,584 new cases and 74 deaths. The week before that, 19,933 new cases and 64 deaths were reported.

Chicago's Top Doctor Points to Signs of Change in COVID Variants Heading Into Fall

Chicago's top doctor pointed to what could be the start of a change in COVID variants circulating in the U.S. and Midwest this week.

"We are starting to see a little bit of a change here," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said during a Facebook Live Tuesday, pointing specifically to changes in the BA.2.75 and a new BF.7 variant.

Here Are the COVID-19 Variants Being Tracked by the CDC, Including New BF.7

A new COVID-19 variant growing in numbers as the BA.5 omicron subvariant begins to decline is one of several variants currently being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention heading into fall and winter, as experts watch for a mutation that could cause yet another surge in the pandemic.

While the omicron subvariant BA.5 has been the dominant strain of COVID in the United States for several months, there are at least four other subvariants starting to gain ground in recent weeks.

How Soon After Having COVID Can You Get the New COVID Vaccine Booster Shots?

If you recently had COVID-19, when is the best time to get the new omicron-specific booster shot?

According to federal officials, there are no restrictions for getting the booster around a recent COVID infection. Anyone who has received a primary COVID vaccine is eligible two months from their last dose of either the original vaccines or the previous booster shots.

But Chicago's top doctor, who recently recovered from COVID herself, said while there is no requirement to wait, some people might consider postponing their latest dose if they've been recently infected.

Is The COVID Pandemic ‘Over,' as Biden Says? Chicago Experts Weigh In

After making headlines with comments that the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. is over, President Joe Biden is being taken to task by doctors who say that such language could paint an overly-rosy picture of the situation as the fall and winter months approach.

“The pandemic is over,” Biden said during an appearance on “60 Minutes” over the weekend. “We still have a problem with COVID, and we’re still doing a lot of work on it, but the pandemic is over.”

Do Omicron COVID Vaccine Booster Shots Protect Against Infection? Top Doc Explains

With the arrival of the long-awaited COVID-19 booster shots geared to target BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, many may be curious about how effective are the new vaccines.

How well will the new bivalent COVID booster shots protect against infection from the newest variants and mutations, including the now-dominant omicron subvariant BA.5?

While health officials have said vaccines continue to show effective protection, particularly when it comes to severe outcomes of the virus, experts hope the newest shots could go even further.

