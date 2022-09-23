Coronavirus in Illinois: 17K New Cases, 62 Deaths Reported in Last Week

Illinois health officials reported 17,373 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 62 additional deaths, marking a decrease in cases from a week prior, as three counties within the state remain at a "high" community level for COVID-19.

The previous week, Illinois reported 17,584 new cases and 74 deaths. The week before that, 19,933 new cases and 64 deaths were reported.

The latest numbers come as reformulated vaccines that target the latest omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, began across the state.

“Across Illinois, we are seeing a large numbers of state residents taking action to protect themselves and their loved ones by seeking out the updated COVID-19 booster shots,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said. “This is an encouraging sign as we head into the fall season and face a potential increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Illinois is fortunate to have a significant supply of bivalent boosters. I strongly urge all that are eligible to contact their local pharmacies or medical providers to get protected as soon as possible – both from COVID-19 and the flu.”

In all, 3,751,275 cases of coronavirus have occurred in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths bring Illinois to 34,947 confirmed COVID fatalities.

According to IDPH, the preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 136 COVID cases per 100,000 Illinois residents, a drop from the 138 cases per 100,000 residents reported a week prior.

As of midnight Thursday, 1,069 patients were hospitalized due to COVID in the state, down from last week's 1,153 patients. Of the current patients, 147 are in ICU beds, and 40 are on ventilators.

Over the past seven days, the state’s weekly vaccination average decreased to 24,840 doses from 27,025 the previous week, per IDPH data.

More than 23 million vaccine doses have been given in Illinois since vaccinations began in December 2020. More than 69% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated against COVID, with more than 77% receiving at least one dose. About 55% are also boosted.

As of Friday, the following Illinois counties were at "high" community level were: Ford, Jefferson and Wayne.

At the "high" level, the CDC recommends that all people in the area wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status. For those who are immunocompromised, the CDC suggests avoiding "non-essential indoor activities" in public places.

According to CDC data, an additional 33 counties in Illinois are now rated at the "medium" community level.

In the counties at "medium" risk level, the CDC recommends the elderly and immunocompromised wear a mask in indoor public places and receive COVID vaccinations and booster shots, if eligible.