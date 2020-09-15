coronavirus illinois

Illinois Confirms 1,466 New Cases of Coronavirus, 10 Additional Deaths Tuesday

The seven-day positivity rate held steady at 3.6%, its lowest in recent weeks

Marco Ravagli/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Illinois health officials confirmed 1,466 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, with 20 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the new cases reported Tuesday bring the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 264,210 since the pandemic began earlier this year.

The 20 new fatalities brings the statewide death toll to 8,332, according to officials.

Tuesday, officials reported 39,031 new test samples turned in to state laboratories, bringing the total number of tests conducted statewide to 4,810,827.

The seven-day positivity rate held steady at 3.6%, its lowest in recent weeks.

Hospitalization numbers in the state increased slightly, with 1,584 COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals statewide. Of those patients, 373 are in intensive care units, and 144 are on ventilators, per new figures released Tuesday.

