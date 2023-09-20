How to get free COVID tests from the U.S. government

With COVID cases and hospitalizations trending upward in the United States, government officials are restarting a program to provide free testing supplies to residents.

According to a press release, the website to obtain those tests will launch again on Monday, nearly three months after federal officials halted shipments on tests to preserve supplies for the fall and winter months.

It is unclear how many tests currently remain in stock, though government officials say that 200 million additional tests could be manufactured using funds dispersed to test-makers in coming months.

Here’s How to Get Tests

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to officials, individuals simply need to visit COVIDtests.gov beginning on Monday.

There, residents can request up to four free tests to be shipped directly to their homes.

How Long Will the Tests be Good for?

A common question around COVID tests is when they expire, with the government providing extensions on some of those expiration dates for specific brands.

According to NBC News, the kits that will be shipped out won’t expire before the end of the year, and those tests that do could potentially have those expiration dates extended.

The Biden Administration says that notification will be given to residents if those dates are extended.

Where Else Can You Get Tests?

After the public health emergency around COVID ended earlier this year, COVID testing supplies and vaccines were no longer covered by some insurance plans, according to officials.

Still, there are other programs available where individuals can get free tests, with officials pointing residents to HRSA Health Centers, Test-to-Treat sites and other options available through local health departments.