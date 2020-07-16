How Long Should It Take to Get Your Coronavirus Test Results Back in Chicago?

How long should you have to wait to find out the results of your coronavirus test?

According to Chicago health officials, city-run testing sites can take anywhere from 2 to 6 days.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said it's "unusual for us to get it even the next day."

"In most cases we're getting it two to three, but sometimes up to five or six days later," she said.

Those numbers can change, however, for test results at third-party sites, some of which report up 10 days of waiting.

"There have been other testing sites that have been set up by third parties that are taking way too long," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said earlier this week.

Illinois' top public health official on Wednesday said those exposed to coronavirus should wait at least six or seven days before going to get tested.

"You need to wait at least six to seven days after your exposure to get tested because that's a better chance of actually showing a positive test result," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said at a news conference.

"If you find out a day after; you got contacted by your friend that the day before they were positive and you were with them just that day before, it's too soon to get a test," she continued. "So please, a six-or-seven-day window after your exposure is the ideal time to get tested."

Testing sites in the city can be found here. For a list across Illinois click here.