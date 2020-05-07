How Long Has Illinois Been Under a Stay-at-Home Order? More Than 6 Weeks

Many people stuck inside during the coronavirus pandemic are already unsure of what day it is, let alone how long they've been under a stay-at-home order.

In Illinois, the answer to that question is nearly seven weeks. As of Thursday, it was 47 days to be exact.

And there are still plenty more days to go.

Currently, the state remains under a stay-at-home order until May 30, though some regions could begin the next phase of reopening as early as May 29, depending on conditions at that time.

Illinois is currently in the second stage of a five-phased reopening plan announced by Pritzker Tuesday. The next, or third, phase will allow manufacturing, offices, retail, barbershops and salons to reopen to the public "with capacity and other limits and safety precautions." Gatherings of 10 people or fewer will also be allowed.

It remains unclear which regions will be among the first to enter that phase, however, and no dates were given for future phases in the state. (Read more on the plan here.)

Phase four won't begin until a region sees continued declines in infection rates and hospital occupancy.

Not until phase four will all gatherings of up to 50 people be allowed. Under this phase, restaurants and bars can reopen, travel will resume, child care and schools can return under guidance from the IDPH.

On Wednesday alone, Illinois reported 136 deaths and 2,270 new confirmed cases.

That lifted the state's death toll from the virus near 3,000 with 68,232 total cases. Of the total cases in Illinois, 4,832 individuals remained hospitalized, with 1,231 in intensive care and 780 on ventilators.

"We have to figure out how to live with COVID-19 until it can be vanquished – and to do so in a way that best supports our residents’ health and our healthcare systems, and saves the most lives,"Pritzker said Tuesday.