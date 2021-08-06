COVID by the Numbers: Positivity Rates in Each of Illinois' Health Care Regions

Positivity rates in each of Illinois' health care regions have at least doubled within the last month - with some areas seeing increases by more than five times as COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb nationwide, propelled by the more-contagious delta variant.

In Region 10, suburban Cook County, the positivity rate has gone up by more than five times, rising from 0.8% on July 3 to 4.2% on Aug. 3, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Region 9, comprised of Lake and McHenry counties, saw similar worrisome metrics, with the positivity rate climbing from 1% on July 3 to 5.4% on Aug. 3.

Chicago, defined as Region 11, saw the greatest monthly increase of all for that period as the positivity rate went up by more than six times. The positivity rate stood at 0.5% on July 3 and had increased to 3.1% by Aug. 3.

A recent uptick in COVID hospitalizations has continued in recent days, with all health care regions reporting increases throughout the majority of a 10-day period.

Areas of western and southern Illinois are experiencing the highest positivity rates in the state, with two regions reporting numbers above the state's 8% threshold. Region 4, which borders hard-hit Missouri, reported a positivity rate of 8.9% percent on Aug. 3, a 14% percent increase from two weeks earlier.

Just two months ago, the positivity rate stood at 1.3% before the region encountered a sharp rise in COVID cases.

Region 5, the southernmost of the state's health care regions, which also borders Missouri, reported a positivity rate of 10.4% on Aug. 3 - the highest of any region for that date. Also hit with a drastic rise in COVID cases, Region 5 saw its positivity rate increase by six times during a two-month period from June 3 to Aug. 3.

Here are the positivity rate numbers, along with ICU bed availability and hospitalizations for each of Illinois' health care regions:

Region 1 (Northwest Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 5.6% (increasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 19% (increasing)

Hospitalizations: 7/10 days increasing (3 days steady)

Region 2 (West-Central Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 4.8% (steady)

ICU Bed Availability: 26% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations: 10/10 days increasing

Region 3 (West Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 7.8% (relatively steady)

ICU Bed Availability: 25% (decrease)

Hospitalizations: 10/10 days increasing

Region 4 (Southwest Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 10.4% (steady)

ICU Bed Availability: 25% (decreasing)

Hospitalizations: 10/10 days increasing

Region 5 (South Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 8.9% (increasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 14% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 10/10 days increasing

Region 6 (East-Central Illinois):

Positivity Rate: 6.6% (increasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 30% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 10/10 days increasing

Region 7 (Will, Kankakee counties):

Positivity Rate: 5.6% (increasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 24% (increasing)

Hospitalizations: 10/10 days increasing

Region 8 (Kane, DuPage counties):

Positivity Rate: 4.9% (increasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 26% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 10/10 days increasing

Region 9 (McHenry, Lake counties):

Positivity Rate: 5.4% (increasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 29% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 10/10 days increasing

Region 10 (Suburban Cook County):

Positivity Rate: 4.2% (increasing)

ICU Bed Availability: 22% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 10/10 days increasing

Region 11 (Chicago):

Positivity Rate: 3.1% (Increase)

ICU Bed Availability: 21% (steady)

Hospitalizations: 9/10 days increasing (1 day steady)