COVID by the Numbers: Just 1 Chicago-Area County Now at ‘High Community Level,' CDC Says

Cases of coronavirus have begun to flatten in recent weeks, and that trend is being demonstrated in the Chicago area, as just one county remains at a “high community level” of the virus.

A total of five Chicago area counties, including Lasalle, Kendall and Kankakee counties, are currently at a “low community level” of the virus, according to data released on Thursday afternoon.

LaPorte County in northwest Indiana is the lone Chicago-area county to remain at a “high community level” of the virus, with residents there urged to wear masks due to an escalation in cases and hospitalizations related to COVID.

Portions of northwest Illinois, including Winnebago County, are also at a “high” level of virus activity, as are chunks of eastern Illinois, including Champaign and Vermillion counties.

Lake, DeKalb, Kane and Kendall counties were all at a “high community” level of the virus prior to this week, according to CDC data. All four have now moved down on that list, with Kendall dropping all the way to the “low” category.

Overall, the state has seen a flattening of new COVID cases in recent weeks, averaging 3,625 new cases per day as of Aug. 25.

State health officials do caution residents that those numbers often do not include positive test results that come from at-home tests.

Hospitalizations have also flattened in recent weeks, with 1,375 COVID patients currently in Illinois hospitals. Of those, 148 are currently in intensive care units, officials said.

Here are the latest COVID metrics by county:

Illinois –

Cook County (Medium):

New Cases Per 100K Residents – 166.89

New Hospital Admissions Per 100K Residents – 11.8

Percentage of COVID-Occupied Beds – 4.7%

DeKalb County (Medium):

New Cases Per 100K Residents – 205.92

New Hospital Admissions Per 100K Residents – 9.8

Percentage of COVID-Occupied Beds – 4.4%

DuPage County (Medium):

New Cases Per 100K Residents – 188.64

New Hospital Admissions Per 100K Residents – 11.8

Percentage of COVID-Occupied Beds – 4.4%

Grundy County (Medium):

New Cases Per 100K Residents – 172.37

New Hospital Admissions Per 100K Residents – 12.5

Percentage of COVID-Occupied Beds – 6.4%

Kane County (Medium):

New Cases Per 100K Residents – 213.18

New Hospital Admissions Per 100K Residents – 9.8

Percentage of COVID-Occupied Beds – 4.4%

Kankakee County (Low):

New Cases Per 100K Residents – 162.02

New Hospital Admissions Per 100K Residents – 4.4

Percentage of COVID-Occupied Beds – 1.5%

Kendall County (Low):

New Cases Per 100K Residents – 186.06

New Hospital Admissions Per 100K Residents – 9.8

Percentage of COVID-Occupied Beds – 4.4%

Lake County (Medium):

New Cases Per 100K Residents – 197.55

New Hospital Admissions Per 100K Residents – 11.8

Percentage of COVID-Occupied Beds – 4.7%

LaSalle County (Low):

New Cases Per 100K Residents – 188.65

New Hospital Admissions Per 100K Residents – 8.2

Percentage of COVID-Occupied Beds – 2.2%

McHenry County:

New Cases Per 100K Residents – 190.72

New Hospital Admissions Per 100K Residents – 11/8

Percentage of COVID-Occupied Beds – 4.7%

Will County:

New Cases Per 100K Residents – 192.4

New Hospital Admissions Per 100K Residents – 12.5

Percentage of COVID-Occupied Beds – 6.4%

Indiana –

Jasper County (Medium):

New Cases Per 100K Residents – 217.51

New Hospital Admissions Per 100K Residents – 9.8

Percentage of COVID-Occupied Beds – 3.8%

Lake County (Medium):

New Cases Per 100K Residents – 216.69

New Hospital Admissions Per 100K Residents – 9.8

Percentage of COVID-Occupied Beds – 3.8%

LaPorte County (High):

New Cases Per 100K Residents – 236.6

New Hospital Admissions Per 100K Residents – 13.5

Percentage of COVID-Occupied Beds – 5.5%

Newton County (Low):

New Cases Per 100K Residents – 107.27

New Hospital Admissions Per 100K Residents – 9.8

Percentage of COVID-Occupied Beds – 3.8%

Porter County (Medium):

New Cases Per 100K Residents – 198.37

New Hospital Admissions Per 100K Residents – 9.8

Percentage of COVID-Occupied Beds – 3.8%