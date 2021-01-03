COVID-19 by the Numbers: Illinois Coronavirus Metrics by Region

As the holiday season fades into the rearview mirror, Illinois health officials are keeping an eye on coronavirus metrics, seeking to find out whether there could be a surge in cases coming following holiday gatherings.

In some locations, COVID metrics are already on the rise, with nine of the state's 11 healthcare regions seeing increases in their positivity rates in recent days.

Here is where each of the state's regions stands:

Region 1 (Northwest Illinois):

The region's positivity rate increased to 10% on Sunday, according to IDPH data. Hospitalizations have decreased on eight of the last 10 days, with hospital bed availability (30.8%) and ICU bed availability (24.4%) both increasing.

Region 2 (West- Central Illinois):

The region's positivity rate increased to 9.5% on Sunday, while the region's ICU bed availability fell to 21.4%. Hospitalizations decreased, while hospital bed availability (26.3%) increased, per officials.

Region 3 (West Illinois):

The region's hospital bed availability (27%) went up, while its ICU bed availability (24.8%) remained largely steady. Hospitalizations have decreased eight of the last 10 days, while the region's positivity rate (8.7%) bumped up slightly.

Region 4 (Southwest Illinois):

This region currently has the state's highest positivity rate, rising to 13%. Hospital bed availability (16%) and ICU bed availability (25.6%) has gone up, while hospitalizations have dropped for 10 straight days.

Region 5 (South Illinois):

The region was one of two to see its positivity rate drop, falling to 12.1%. Hospital bed availability went up (35.4%), but hospitalizations have increased two of the last four days and ICU bed availability remained steady at 13.1%.

Region 6 (East-Central Illinois):

The region has the lowest positivity rate in the state, sitting at 8.9%. The region's hospital bed availability went up to 28.1%, but hospitalizations have increased four of the last five days, and ICU bed availability has dropped to 31%.

Region 7 (Will, Kankakee counties):

The region's positivity rate increased to 10.6%, but other metrics are trending in good directions, with hospital bed availability (26.2%) and ICU bed availability (26.1%) both increasing and hospitalizations decrease in the last nine days.

Region 8 (DuPage, Kane counties):

The region's positivity rate increased to 9.8%, with hospital bed availability (20.9%) trending upward. The region's ICU bed availability remained steady at 25.6%, while hospitalizations have dropped nine of the last 10 days.

Region 9 (McHenry, Lake counties):

The region's positivity rate increased to 9.6%, while its hospital bed (15.7%) and ICU bed availability (27.3%) both decreased on Sunday. The region has seen hospitalizations increase each of the last two days.

Region 10 (Suburban Cook County):

The region's hospital bed availability (21.7%) and ICU bed availability (21.5%) both increased on Sunday, and the region has seen hospitalization decreases each of the last 10 days. The region's positivity rate did increase to 9.5%.

Region 11 (Chicago):

The city's hospital bed availability (20.6%) and ICU bed availability (24.6%) both increased Sunday, while the region has seen decreases in hospitalizations each of the last 10 days. The region's positivity rate did increase to 9.7% on Sunday.