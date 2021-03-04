Coronavirus in Indiana: 962 New Cases, 32 Deaths, 54K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Thursday reported 962 new cases of coronavirus and 32 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, as well as more than 54,000 vaccinations.

According to the latest data from the Indiana State Department of Health, the new numbers bring the state to 664,446 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

Thursday's new deaths bring the state to 12,231 as a result of the virus, with 433 more deaths currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 related fatalities.

Data shows that 40,693 new test results were returned to state laboratories in the last 24 hours, with 5,974 new individuals receiving COVID tests. That brings the state to 8,133,596 tests performed during the pandemic on 3,133,323 individuals.

The state’s rolling 7-day average positivity rate on those tests fell to 3.4% from 3.5% the day before. In that same time, an average of 9.3% of individuals tested for the virus have returned positive results.

Currently, 692 Indiana residents are hospitalized due to the virus, marking the lowest number of hospitalizations since late September.

Approximately 6% of the state’s ICU beds are currently in use by COVID patients, while 2.3% of the state’s ventilators are being used by coronavirus patients.

Indiana reported 29,932 first doses of the vaccine administered in the last 24 hours, as well as 24,494 residents who got their second dose to be fully vaccinated, for a total of 54,426 vaccinations in the past day.

Those figures brought the total number of people who received their first dose to 1,061,173. That includes 633,123 people who have gotten both doses and are now fully vaccinated, health officials said.

The state expanded eligibility Tuesday from Indiana residents over the age of 60 to include those over the age of 55, as well as health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities and first responders.