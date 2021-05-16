Coronavirus in Indiana: 754 New Cases, 9 Additional Deaths, 30K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Sunday reported 754 new cases of coronavirus and nine additional deaths, along with more than 30,000 new vaccinations in the past day.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 735,462 since the pandemic began. The additional deaths lifted the death toll to 13,063 with another 417 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 17,359 new tests have been administered, 4,301 of those on new individuals, bringing the statewide total to over 10.1 million tests during the pandemic.

The state’s rolling average positivity rate dropped over the past day to 5% on all tests and 11.8% of individuals tested over the last seven days.

A total of 810 Indiana residents are currently hospitalized, according to ISDH data, a slight dip from the day before.

Currently, 9.1% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients. Approximately 2.5% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

A total of 30,413 new vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, officials said, with 17,225 of those individuals now fully vaccinated.

A total of 4,808,030 doses of the vaccines have been administered in Indiana, with 2,299,256 individuals now fully vaccinated, health officials say.