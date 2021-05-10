Coronavirus in Indiana: 607 New Cases, 1 Additional Death, 11K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Monday reported 607 new cases of coronavirus and one additional death, along with more than 11,000 new vaccinations in the past day.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 730,306 since the pandemic began. The additional deaths lifted the death toll to 13,004 with another 415 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 11,389 new tests have been administered, 3,430 of those on new individuals, bringing the statewide total to over 10 million tests during the pandemic.

The state’s rolling average positivity rate remained the same as the day before at 5.2% on all tests and dipped slightly to 13.5% of individuals tested over the last seven days.

A total of 912 Indiana residents are currently hospitalized, according to ISDH data, a slight dip from the day before.

Currently, 8.9% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID patients. Approximately 2.9% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.

A total of 11,478 new vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, officials said, with 8,756 of those individuals now fully vaccinated.

A total of 4,587,006 doses of the vaccines have been administered in Indiana, with 2,144,438 individuals now fully vaccinated, health officials say.