indiana coronavirus

Coronavirus in Indiana: 525 New COVID Cases, 12 Additional Deaths, 26K Vaccinations

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Health officials in Indiana on Tuesday reported 525 new cases of coronavirus and 12 additional deaths, as well as more than 26,000 new vaccinations in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health, Tuesday's new cases bring the state to 741,053 since the pandemic began, with 13,149 fatalities tied to the virus. Another 417 deaths are currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities, according to the state.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Over the last 24 hours, 14,646 tests have been conducted, 2,610 of those on new residents, with the total number of tests conducted at more than 10.3 million.

Local

coronavirus vaccine illinois 9 mins ago

Coronavirus in Illinois: 808 New COVID Cases, 17 Deaths, 49K Vaccinations

George Floyd 55 mins ago

Shots Fired Near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis on Anniversary of His Death

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate on all tests remained at 4.8%. Among unique individuals tested, the positivity rate currently stands at 10.3%, up slightly from the previous day, according to officials.

Over the last 24 hours, 26,700 new vaccine doses were administered in the state, with 16,486 of those individuals now fully vaccinated against the virus, officials said. In all, more than five million doses of the COVID vaccines have now been administered in Indiana, with more than 2.4 million Hoosiers now fully vaccinated against the virus.

A total of 797 Indiana residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Monday night, officials said. Approximately 7.5% of the state’s ICU beds are occupied by COVID patients, while 3.2% of the state’s ventilators are being used by those patients.

This article tagged under:

indiana coronavirusCoronavirus Indianaindiana covidcoronavirus indiana casesCoronavirus Indiana Vaccines
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us